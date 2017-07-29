Jon Bones Jones gets his Title Back at UFC 214

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The rivalry was fierce coming into Saturday night’s main event at UFC 214. Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have had built up aggression towards each other since their first fight back in 2015. Jones won that fight by decision, but would have to give up his title after out of the octagon problems.

Cormier then retained the UFC Light Heavyweight title after defeating Anthony Johnson, and has since been the champion. That would change on Saturday night in California, as Jones delivered a punishing head kick to Cormier’s head and then ended the fight by knockout in the 3rd round.

Jones is now once again the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Jones betters his record to 23-1 with 10 wins coming by KO. Jones said after the fight that he respects the fighter that Cormier is, and also said to the crowd that no matter how bad life can get just never give up.

Jones will return to Albuquerque as a champion once again, but right before leaving the octagon on Saturday night Jones called out Brock Lesnar and challenged him to a future fight.