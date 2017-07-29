Hair salon surveillance captures burglar with distinct tattoos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It might not be long before a burglar is busted after breaking into an Albuquerque hair salon. Now the owner is blasting him online because of his large and unique tattoos.

The salon is called ‘Oooh Girl Who Did Your Hair?’ located on Menaul near Washington. The owner of the shop, Ebonie Williams, says she feels violated.

Early Thursday morning, the salon was broken into by a man wearing a backwards hat, carrying a gym bag for his haul, and pretty distinct tattoos on his left and right shoulders. One of them looks like batman.

Captured on video, he goes right for the salon’s register, takes a seat in a nearby chair and opens the drawer.

He knocks over an iPad before putting the cash in his bag, but never takes the iPad.

Williams says it looked like the thief knew exactly what he was doing.

“He broke in, disabled the alarm in the back, ripped up our telephone and internet,” she said.

William says the man was probably trying to shut off power to the surveillance cameras, but they kept rolling.

The burglar only took cash, which Williams said was odd given everything else he could’ve made off with, like the iPad.

The salon has been in business for about three years and Williams says this has never happened to her before.

No word on an arrest.