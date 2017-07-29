Duo threaten to kill employee, beat woman at Albuquerque archery store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A duo was arrested after causing chaos at an archery store.

Police say Jeyden and Jared Barnhill were acting suspicious at the Archery Shoppe on Carlisle Friday, so an employee asked them to leave.

That’s when Jared’s accused of threatening to kill the employee and his family.

As that happened, Jeyden allegedly tried breaking into a woman’s car in the parking lot. The victim confronted Jeyden. Then police say Jeyden and Jared beat the woman, sending her to the hospital.

The pair tried to run from officers, ditching stolen things like purses along the way. But the pair was caught. Their relationship is unclear.

Both are being held without bond.