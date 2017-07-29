Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Scattered storms will develop across northern and western New Mexico today. There’s a slight chance for an isolated storm in Albuquerque and Santa Fe later this evening, but most of the storms are going to be across the west today.

Meanwhile, high pressure is ushering in drier air to the Eastern Plains. So places like Roswell, Artesia and Carlsbad will be feeling temperatures right around the century mark this afternoon.

Showers and storms will then increase in coverage on Sunday. A frontal boundary is going to start to move into northeast New Mexico by tomorrow evening. This front will bring in more moisture and energy to spark storms across the north and northeast on Sunday.

The front will continue to move across the state for Monday bringing scattered to numerous showers and storms to central and eastern New Mexico to begin the upcoming week.