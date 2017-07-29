BioPark Zoo celebrates ‘Global Tiger Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a celebration of stripes at the BioPark, all in honor of Global Tiger Day.

On Saturday, the majestic big cats were in the spotlight, with zoo-goers visiting Penari the Malayan tiger and learning about the threats facing tigers in the wild.

One visitor was especially encouraged to see so many kids getting into tiger conversation.

“Then it’s going to be great because they’ll grow up respecting them and wanting to keep them,” the visitor told News 13.

While some 100,000 tigers roamed the wild a century ago, only about 3,000 are left today.