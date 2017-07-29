Bettis takes the mound for the Isotopes a second time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis had his fourth rehab start Friday night, the second one with the Albuquerque Isotopes. Bettis is still working his way back from testicular cancer.

The former Texas Tech Red Raiders pitcher tossed 71 pitches in five and a third innings, giving up five hits and four runs. The Albuquerque Isotopes fell a run short against the Omaha Storm Chasers, losing 5-4.

The two teams split the series at two wins each. The Isotopes will now head to Iowa for a series with the Cubs.