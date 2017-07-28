Video shows Santa Fe deputies arrest drunk driving suspect

By Published: Updated:
Xavier Aguilar
Xavier Aguilar

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver near Santa Fe had a lot of trouble telling the truth, but he did get one thing right when deputies asked him why he drove drunk.

“Why are you driving your motor vehicle if you had just been drinking?” a deputy is heard asking the man on video.

“Because I’m an idiot,” he responded.

Last Friday, Santa Fe County deputies were getting calls about an erratic driver forcing cars off the road. They caught up with Xavier Aguilar at a gas station.

The deputy told Aguilar he looked drunk and smelled like alcohol.

When the deputy asked Aguilar how many DWI arrests he’s had, it went from one, to two, to three. Then Aguilar blew a .31 — almost four times the legal limit.

After they hauled him off in cuffs, deputies realized the Crown Victoria he was driving had been stolen earlier in the day from a Santa Fe parking lot.

Now Aguilar is charged with car theft, too.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s