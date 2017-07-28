UNM puts finishing touches on ‘Lobo Rainforest’ building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students and aspiring entrepreneurs will soon have a space to live, work and play.

The University of New Mexico’s first Lobo Rainforest building in downtown Albuquerque is just about finished.

Students from all majors will be able to use the building to collaborate and get their ideas off the ground. The six-story building includes offices, conference rooms, classrooms, and living spaces for students at the Innovation Academy.

“It’s gonna be amazing. I like to try to keep my work and home life separate, but this is great because my work and home are gonna be in the same place so I’m gonna be three times as productive as usual now, so I’m real excited,” student Kyle Guin said.

Innovate ABQ, the City of Albuquerque and UNM’s Student Housing partnered to build the complex.

