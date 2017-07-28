Two yrs later, FBI still looking for tips in Las Cruces church explosions

LAS CRUCES, NM (KRQE) – August 2nd will mark the two-year anniversary of the unsolved explosions at two Las Cruces churches, and the FBI is still looking for tips in the case.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crimes.

On August. 2, 2015, two improvised explosive devices were detonated outside of two separate Las Cruces churches, Calvary Baptist Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church.

The first incident happened around 8:20 a.m. outside of the Calvary Baptist Church. Police say a bomb left in a mailbox near the church offices exploded, damaging the building.

About twenty minutes later, another explosion at the Holy Cross Catholic Church a few minutes away. The explosive device there was placed in a trash can. About 200 to 300 people were inside the church for mass when the explosion occurred.

No one was injured.

On August 14, 2015, an undetonated device was discovered near the entrance of First Presbyterian Church and rendered safe. It is believed this device was placed within hours of the other two devices, either in the late hours of August 1 or early morning of August 2.

The FBI, working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Attorney’s Office; New Mexico State Police; Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office; Las Cruces Police Department; and New Mexico State University Police Department, is pursuing all possible leads regarding this matter.

Authorities are still looking for a person of interest in this case. A man was seen walking through the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church around the time of the explosion there.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Las Cruces Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by text to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

