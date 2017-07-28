The public and first responders invited to mingle at a free safety event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Getting to know first responders is the goal of an inaugural Santa Ana Public Safety Day event.

The Santa Ana Pueblo Police Department is addressing the growing communities of Sandoval County and Rio Rancho by hosting a free Public Safety Day, where citizens can meet and interact with the first responder community that will be serving them.

Over 20 law enforcement, fire department and other service providers will be displaying their equipment, and demonstrations by K-9, Mounted Units, SWAT, and more will be on hand. There will also be free face painting, giant jumper for the kids, free VIN etching and a car seat clinic.

The free event will be held at the Santa Ana Casino on Saturday August 5, from 10:00 am. to 2:00 pm.

For more information on the event, visit the Santa Ana PD website.