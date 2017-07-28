Suspect who kidnaps 2, pins officer to car, shot and killed

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Stolen golf carts early Friday morning leads to a man being killed by a deputy with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department.

The events leading up to the suspect death began around 6:00 a.m. Friday when Isleta police called BCSO to report that their golf cart were stolen.

Suspects were seen fleeing the area with one trying to break into an ex-police officer’s vehicle before breaking into a house where he then kidnapped two people.

The suspect then forced the two people into their car and as police chased him, the people kiddnapped in the car were seen pounding on the windows, screaming for help.

Deputies laid down spike stripes and preformed a pit maneuver. As they attempted to block the vehicle the suspect pinned a deputy to a car. Police then shot and killed the suspect.

The two kidnapped people were not injured in the shooting. The deputy who was pinned was taken to the hospital with a broken arm and leg.

The shooting occurred around the area of 2nd Street SW and Desert Rd near I25.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.