Sexual assault allegations arise against Christian school and former coach

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teenager is suing her Christian school, claiming the school created an unsafe environment for students by hiring an unqualified coach who she says is a predator.

“The gem on the prairie” is the motto for Clovis Christian Schools, but that gem is tarnished according to a new lawsuit.

It accuses assistant track coach Scott Fly of sexual abuse and accuses the school of letting it happen.

Read the lawsuit here >>

“Our investigation reveals very disturbing information about grooming and abuse,” said attorney Brad Hall.

A 14- year-old student athlete claims the assistant coach, sexually groomed, manipulated, and abused her over the course of several months beginning in February.

The 23-year-old coach attended Clovis Christian School as a student before accepting the coaching position. One claim states Fly would solicit explicit images of the girl.

“There are no circumstances I can think of where a teacher or a coach should be using social media the way it was occurring in this case,” Hall explained.

The student claims she told school administrators about the allegations but was pressured to stay silent.

According to the documents, she was interrogated for several hours without parent permission and told she would go to jail for seducing her adult coach.

”There’s no situation where that would be appropriate and a failure by a school to supervise teachers and coaches is very critical to the ways in which society can address these kinds of problems,” Hall added.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Fly and superintendent Ladona Clayton, neither were available for comment.

The attorney in this case hopes if other students were harassed or molested, this will give them the courage to come forward. The victim is in therapy and has changed schools.