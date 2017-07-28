Santa Fe man facing murder charges over apparent argument

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is facing murder charges after what police believe was an argument that turned deadly at an apartment complex, in the 3200 block of Rufina on Monday.

Police say they found Anthony Romero dead, beaten up, with a gash on his head which an autopsy revealed was the cause of death.

According to an arrest warrant Jesus Dominguez went to a neighbor’s home early that morning and told the neighbor that his friend had died so the neighbor called police.

Police say the neighbor later found a bottle hidden in her couch which, she says Dominguez left there. The complaint reveals the bottle had what appeared to be blood and hair on it.

Dominguez is facing an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

