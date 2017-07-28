Santa Fe man accused of fondling himself in front of teen girls

Eric Roybal
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man accused of fondling himself in front of two teenage girls is already out of jail.

Residents of an apartment complex on Hopewell Street told police 34-year-old Eric Roybal was walking around acting strangely. Roybal was later seen touching himself while staring at two young girls.

The girls, ages 13 and 14, also told police they saw him looking through their apartment window. Roybal is charged with aggravated stalking, but according to jail records was released on a $2,500 bond. He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Residents in Santa Fe have been on edge lately after a man dubbed the “South Capitol Creeper” has been going around flashing women and in some cases groping them.

When asked if they are looking into whether Roybal could be connected, Santa Fe Police say they are “exploring all possibilities.”

