Santa Fe City Council grants Meow Wolf $1M for expansion

By Published:
Recent high school graduates Abbigail Deason and Grace Branscum, both 18, of Oklahoma City relax inside Meow Wolf's mazelike exhibition space in Santa Fe, N.M., on Friday, July 14, 2017. The startup company behind the popular art installation is seeking out small-scale Internet investors as it lays the groundwork for expansion to major metropolitan markets.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe City Council unanimously approved granting Meow Wolf $1 million to expand. The funds will help the arts collective buy and revamp a 52,000 square-foot manufacturing plant.

Meow Wolf has taken over a former Caterpillar factory that closed last year and it plans to use the space for design, fabrication, welding and other construction purposes.

The founders say this will help the exhibit expand outside New Mexico. They expect to employ about 70 workers in the facility.

Meow Wolf is collection of artist based out of Santa Fe, NM. Established in 2008 the group is composed of more than 100 artists from several disciplines such as: painting, architecture, sculpture, video production, audio engineering, writing and many more.

They opened their first permanent exhibit in March of 2016, an interactive experience called “The House of Eternal Return”.

