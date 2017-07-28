Reward offered for info leading to arrest of ‘South Capitol Creeper’

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – Police continue to search for the man dubbed the “South Capitol Creeper.” This, as a reward is offered for tips leading to an arrest.

People in the South Capitol neighborhood have been on edge since last summer when a man began going around the neighborhood exposing himself to women, in some cases actually touching them.

There have been four incidents, one happening this summer. Police believe the same man is responsible for all four.

A sketch had been released, but police still haven’t been able to nail down exactly who he is.

Crime Stoppers hopes with a $1,000 reward, they can get more information.