ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque music store is closing.

Grandma’s Music and Sound will close its doors for good in a week or two.

They say they have been trying to open a smaller store, but they say the risks and commitments are too high right now in retail, so they have decided to close up shop.

They will have a final clearance sale that starts this weekend. Grandma’s has been open in Albuquerque for 34 years.