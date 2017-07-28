Photo buffs of all ages encouraged to enter local competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nuclear Science Museum is hosting a photography contest focusing on images of science, engineering and more.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) is now accepting entries for its Fourth Annual STEaM Photography Show. The contest invites everyone to share their photographic talent and eye for everything that is science, technology, engineering, art or mathematics (STEaM).

Any individual may submit a photograph to this competition with the hope to win cash prize and to also have their work on display in the museum. Each entry is $15. All winning entries will debut at the museum November 5 through December 31, 2017. Deadline for entries is September 1.

For more information on the contest, visit the NMNSH website.