Charles M., Author of ‘Memoirs Of A Crazy,’ joined New Mexico Living to tell us about his latest book.

The novel takes place in the small town of New Hope in 1967, as a notorious serial killer is in a cat and mouse game with his psychiatrist. Although the thriller crime genre is different than his other books, he believes in pushing himself and enjoyed writing it.

The book is available on Amazon and for more information, visit his website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living