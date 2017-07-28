NMSU chancellor hops on tractor, cuts weeds around campus

Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Just because you’re the chancellor of a university doesn’t mean you can’t do some grunt work.

Following recent rain, weeds have sprouted up on the New Mexico State University campus.

Chancellor Garrey Carruthers told the grounds crew if they didn’t have time to cut them he’d do it himself, and that’s exactly what he did.

Carruthers has a background in agriculture. His family even has a farm in northwest New Mexico. So, he used his experience, hopped on a tractor and began cutting and disking weeds in the field to the west of the Las Cruces Convention Center.

After, he tweeted that it was great fun and he could do it all day.

