New Mexico rebuffs 2nd Trump voter data request

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s secretary of state says she is refusing to release any personal information about voters in response to a second request for voter data from President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in a news release Thursday she will never release to the commission personal voter information that is protected by law such as social security numbers and birth-dates. She says sharing the information likely would discourage voter registration.

The commission repeated its request for voter data first made in June after a federal court rejected a legal challenge by a privacy advocacy group.

Election officials in at least 17 states have refused to comply. Some say providing the data would undermine voters’ privacy and worry the commission is politically motivated.