Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Dry For Now...

Drier air will continue to work in across eastern New Mexico through the first half of the weekend. The Chance for storms will stay highest across the western edge of the state. Here are the Albuquerque area isolated storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. The better chance for storms rolls in at the beginning of next week with another back door cold front packing moisture.

