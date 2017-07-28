Local nonprofits get big donation from Albuquerque car dealership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several local non-profits are about to receive part of a big donation from an Albuquerque car dealership.

The Larry Miller Dealership will give $33,000 to five Albuquerque non-profits. The money comes from the dealership and generous employees.

They say funding is to give a boost to programs.

“Funding is short, so for us to be able to help these people obtain another source of funding to contain these crucial programs is so important to us,” said Michelle Aragon with Larry H. Miller.

The Boys and Girls Club of New Mexico was awarded the most at $10,000. They will use it for a new literacy program.