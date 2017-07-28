Lobos D-lineman and former Valley Viking Teton Saltes has grown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos will have weight up front on their defensive line in 2017. They have at least three that are over 300 pounds and one in the area at 298 pounds.

Former Valley Vikings standout Teton Saltes hasn’t hit 300 yet, but has had some growth. Saltes put on weight and also grew an inch to 6-foot-5.

“I put on about 40 something pounds, 10 in the summer,” said Saltes. “I’ve been working hard, trying to get to playing weight, still getting stronger. My speed is getting up there with my weight. Putting it all together, hopefully I can do something special, you know, on the field.”

Head Coach Bob Davie believes the red shirt freshman will have a great career as a Lobo and he has noticed the increase in size.

“You know Teton is up to over 270 pounds close to 275 pounds,” said Davie. “I said it before, just an unbelievable kid.”

Teton has not lost any speed, but has become faster on the field. He gets quite the workout each summer doing sacred ceremonial dances at a reservation in South Dakota.

“Go online and look up pow wow dancing,” said Saltes. “You see how those guys move man, you would be set on a football field. You got to be quick, you know. It keeps you light on your feet, so it’s good.”

The Lobos start the season by hosting Abilene Christian on September 2.