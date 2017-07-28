Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A muggy and cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Enough moisture will stay in place for another round of scattered to widespread storms over northern, western and central NM… with more isolated coverage farther east. Drier air will start to punch in from the southeast… limiting storm chances in that area. Top threat with any given storm will be heavy rain causing localized flooding. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees cooler than Thursday, leaving most of us in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

SATURDAY: Drier air continuing to move in from the southeast will limit rain potential across most of central and eastern NM. Spotty to scattered storms will hold on over the far north and west. Afternoon highs will warm a few degrees with the Albuquerque-metro area back in the low 90s (above average).

SUNDAY: An incoming cold front will take aim at New Mexico… likely to boost our rain chances and cool our temperatures some by early next week. Expect increasing rain chances from east to west through midweek next week.