July 28th Morning Rush: GOP’s “Skinny repeal” voted down

1. It’s unclear what happens next for republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. Overnight, the so-called “skinny repeal” bill that aimed to repeal parts of Obamacare was voted down. That all but ended the GOP’s effort to repeal and replace Obamacare — at least for now. Senator John McCain, who just returned to the senate floor after being diagnosed with brain cancer cast the deciding vote, saying on Twitter that the bill fell short of meaningful reform. President trump tweeted early this morning that “3 republicans and 48 democrats let the American people down.”

2. We’re staying on top of the investigation into a shooting that sent an Albuquerque child to the hospital Thursday morning. As the boy recovers this morning, police are still looking for whoever opened fire on a home near Unser and Sunset Gardens southwest. A neighbor tells us she saw a white car drive by two people got out and walked up to the house and fired several shots. Police say the five year old boy was hit by one bullet in the back. He’s expected to be okay.

3. A muggy and cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

4. This story has a lot of people scratching their heads this morning. How did hundreds of crawdads end up on neighborhood streets east of the UNM Football Stadium? There are no nearby ponds, streams, no arroyos or even ditches. We called the flood control authority, the water utility authority, game and fish, the city of Albuquerque and everyone seemed just as puzzled as us.

5. A Santa Fe movie theater is being recognized as the coolest in the state. Cosmopolitan.com lists Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe. The website says not only does the single screen cinema show quirky independent movies and cult classics, it also owned by “Game of Thrones” author George RR Martin.

Morning Top Stories