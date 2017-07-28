In The Kitchen: Cheesecake Factory

Rob Hester General Manager at the Cheesecake Factory and a Star Baker, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to make Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats for National Cheesecake Day.

Recipe

Large Strawberries

Slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)

Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)

Directions:

Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the strawberries just below the stem. Carefully hollow-out each strawberry using a paring knife. Cut-off the bottom of each strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright. Place slice of cheesecake into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding. Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a pastry bag with a star tip. Fill hollowed-out strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living