In The Kitchen: Cheesecake Factory

Rob Hester General Manager at the Cheesecake Factory and a Star Baker, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to make Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats for National Cheesecake Day.
Recipe
- Large Strawberries
- Slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)
- Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)
Directions:
- Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the strawberries just below the stem.
- Carefully hollow-out each strawberry using a paring knife.
- Cut-off the bottom of each strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright.
- Place slice of cheesecake into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding.
- Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a pastry bag with a star tip.
- Fill hollowed-out strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
