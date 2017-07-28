In The Arts: Traditional Spanish Market on the Santa Fe Plaza

Sean Wells a Traditional Spanish Market Artist, joined New Mexico Living to talk about how to start collecting Spanish Colonial Art.

The Traditional Spanish Market is the best place to start your art collection. There are hundreds of Catholic Saints and hundreds of artist at the market. Everyone is invited to the event this weekend on the Santa Fe Plaza starting Friday, July 28th and running through Saturday the 29th.

For more information, visit their website.

