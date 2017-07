DURANGO, CO (KRQE) – A nasty fall on a mountain near Durango, CO sparked a dramatic search and rescue mission.

According to the Durango Herald, a 19-year-old fell and dislocated his shoulder at Mount Eolus, a 14,000 foot mountain peak.

Search and rescue says the man was about 20 feet from the summit when the accident happened. Needing his upper body to climb down, he couldn’t walk so his friends were forced to carry him to an area near Twin Lakes where a helicopter lifted him to safety.