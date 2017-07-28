Hawkes’ family requests former Albuquerque officer’s DNA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attorney for the family of Mary Hawkes wants the former Albuquerque Police officer who killed her to take a DNA test to see if he planted the gun.

Hawkes, a suspected car thief, was shot and killed by Officer Jeremy Dear in 2014 after he claimed she pointed a gun at him, but he didn’t have his body camera on.

Dear was later fired from the department. Hawkes’ family filed a lawsuit against Dear for the shooting and APD for its policies and for keeping a troubled cop.

In a new motion, the family is asking for Dear’s DNA after analysis found four DNA profiles on the gun police say belonged to Hawkes.

