Coyote hunters concern Rio Rancho couple over neighborhood safety

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho couple says people are using bows and arrows to hunt coyotes in their neighborhood. For obvious reasons, hunting in a city is against the law.

Sandy Monday loves animals and enjoys walking her dogs around her Rio Rancho neighborhood just west of Northern and Unser. But earlier this week, she and her husband ran into two people, hunting with bows and arrows near their home.

The couple asked KRQE News 13 to hide their faces because they don’t want to anger them.

“They were standing on the bank here, we were standing on the other bank when she aimed at us,” said Monday.

Monday says this isn’t the first time she’s seen this around her neighborhood. She and her husband say that for the most part, one of the hunters has been respectful of their space.

“These are big bows. They’re not like when I was a kid and did it was a little bow and arrow, these are not like that,” she said.

This is the first time they’ve seen more than one person with a bow and arrow in their neighborhood.

“I just don’t like, and nobody else does too, they don’t want people shooting bows and arrows and BB guns, anything else out here when there’s so many people walking their animals,” said Monday.

Rio Rancho Police said it’s against the law to shoot arrows within city limits.

So far, Monday says no one has been hurt in her neighborhood, she just hopes the hunters keep her animals out of their crosshairs.

“Keep it safe out here. If you got a sport for killing coyotes, go do it somewhere else where there aren’t people around,” said Monday.

Rio Rancho Police say they do not get these types of calls often.

Those caught shooting arrows could be ticketed or summons to court. That ordinance also applies to throwing rocks.