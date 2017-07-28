Cowboys’ Linebacker Damontre Moore suspended for two games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damontre Moore will not be available for two games. Moore has been suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

He can practice with the team and play in preseason games, but he will not be available to play in a regular season game for the Cowboys until September 18.

Moore was charged with driving under the influence in Seattle when he was with the Seahawks back in December. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license.