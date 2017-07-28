City of Albuquerque unveils new glass crusher

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management office had made quite the upgrade. A massive, brand new glass crusher will give Albuquerque new potential when it comes to recycling.

“Basically, this is a much larger machine. This machine will process about 10 tons per hour. It enables us to process the glass and divert it from the landfill rather than burying it,” said John Soladay, Director of the Solid Waste Department.

The glass crusher is processing about 3,000 tons of glass a year. After the glass makes it’s way through the crusher, you can pick it up and rub it with your hands.

You can take your glass to 16 drop off sights around the city. It’s then sold to Growstone, a company founded in New Mexico that turns the discarded glass into green soil enhancers.

The city says selling the material makes up for the cost of collecting the glass.

“This is another step towards achieving minimal land waste and maximum reuse of materials. Glass is an excellent example of that,” said Soladay.

The total cost of the new glass crusher was about $300,000.

The city wants to let everyone know not to put glass in the paper recycling bins but rather take them to one of the 16 drop off sites.