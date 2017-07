Not as many storms today to close out the week. The best shot at storms this afternoon will be across northern and western New Mexico.

Storms will be even less numerous on Saturday. Temperatures will start to heat back up with relatively drier air moving into the state to start the weekend.

The quieter weather will not last for long. Another cold front will start to work into northeast New Mexico on Sunday. This bring more storms to central and eastern New Mexico for the start of next week.