Authorities seeking public help in locating Albuquerque bank robber

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) -The FBI is asking for your help catching a robber who is still on the run. Police say at around four in the afternoon Thursday a man, walked into US Bank, 3801 Isleta Blvd. SW, displayed a knife with a dark blade and demanded money from a teller

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank on foot and was last seen in the vicinity of Clinton P. Anderson Park, a few blocks to the north.

Police say he is believed to have been in the bank an hour earlier asking the teller questions and leaving.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5’2″ tall, with a slender build, a mustache, and tattoos on his arms, hands and neck.

He wore a black baseball cap turned backwards, a white T-shirt, gray pants, and sunglasses.

At the time, the suspect wore a black baseball cap, a red University of New Mexico Lobos T-shirt, and gray pants.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s