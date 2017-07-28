Authorities seeking public help in locating Albuquerque bank robber

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) -The FBI is asking for your help catching a robber who is still on the run. Police say at around four in the afternoon Thursday a man, walked into US Bank, 3801 Isleta Blvd. SW, displayed a knife with a dark blade and demanded money from a teller

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank on foot and was last seen in the vicinity of Clinton P. Anderson Park, a few blocks to the north.

Police say he is believed to have been in the bank an hour earlier asking the teller questions and leaving.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, approximately 5’2″ tall, with a slender build, a mustache, and tattoos on his arms, hands and neck.

He wore a black baseball cap turned backwards, a white T-shirt, gray pants, and sunglasses.

At the time, the suspect wore a black baseball cap, a red University of New Mexico Lobos T-shirt, and gray pants.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.