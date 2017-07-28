Authorities investigate why officer’s camera wasn’t on during shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway to find out why a SWAT officer’s lapel camera wasn’t on when he shot a suspect, but another officer’s camera captured the intense moments.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports it was last week when 24-year-old Anthony Benavidez, evicted from “The Tuscany at St. Francis” apartments, returned to his apartment to break-in.

Police and social workers who were helping him were called. A social worker who went to the door was stabbed but is OK.

Police say SWAT surrounded the apartment and Benavidez threw two improvised explosives at them. Then, Officer Luke Wakefield and Officer Jeremy Bisagna closed in on an apartment window.

Wakefield’s camera captured what happened next. Officer Wakefield fired once, but Officer Bisagna fired 16 shots, killing Benavidez.

Now authorities are investigating to find out why Bisagna’s camera wasn’t on when the shots were fired.

