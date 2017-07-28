Animal Humane hosts fun registration event ahead of biggest fundraiser of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Doggie Dash & Dawdle Kickoff Party will be held at a local brewery to register participants and welcome donors — and a sweet adoptable pet, Destiny, visits the studio in search of a home.

Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting a kickoff event for their biggest fundraiser of the year, the 35th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle, on Saturday, August 12, at Boxing Bear Brewery from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

There will be onsite registration for Doggie Dash and a prize wheel for those who do or those who donate. Boxing Bear Brewery will be donating $1 from each beer sold throughout the event towards the Doggie Dash fundraising goal.

In other news, Destiny is the dog of the week. Destiny is a well-behaved and playful favorite of the staff who recently lost her owner after that person passed away. Destiny is available at the Virginia Street location.

For more information on the kickoff event, or the Doggie Dash and Dawdle fundraiser, visit the Animal Humane NM website.