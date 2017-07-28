Albuquerque teacher gets national recognition for innovative classroom methods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teacher is getting national recognition for his innovative approach in the classroom and this weekend he is traveling to Detroit to accept the award.

Steven Lamb is a fourth grade teacher at North Star Elementary School in northeast Albuquerque.

Lamb was nominated by a colleague for the Henry Ford Teacher Innovator Awards and is among the grand prize winners and is the only teacher representing New Mexico.

He is being honored for the way he uses technology in the classroom.

Lamb teamed up with Rachel Thomas, a teacher at Zuni Elementary School and have basically combined their classrooms virtually, allowing kids to learn math, science, language arts, and really any subject together.

“As they become more comfortable with them they understand that this is probably going to be their future. This is how they’re going to communicate with the world in the future. This is how their jobs are going to be like,” Lamb explained.

Their lessons have even had a global reach.

The local kids are able to learn from high school and college students all the way in Jamaica and Malaysia. This is all done using, tablets, video chat and different apps.

This weekend, Lamb will travel to Detroit to accept his award and meet with other innovative teachers. They will each have the opportunity to present their teaching methods and learn from each other.

Lamb says Albuquerque Public Schools has been supportive but he hopes he can spread this kind of learning to other classrooms in the state.

Related Coverage