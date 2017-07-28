ABQ ToDo Crew: This Weekend In The Duke City

Published:

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to let us know what is going on this weekend in The Duke City.

Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company brings the “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” to the South Broadway Cultural Center for their final weekend of performances of ‘Singin’ in the Rain Jr.’ Tickets are $10, with shows at 7 pm and 8:15 pm on Friday and Saturday and matinee shows at 2 pm and 3:05 pm.

Movies in the Park is on July 29th at Mariposa Basin Park. The feature this week is ‘Zootopia’ which begins at dusk. in addition the will be a Public Safety Job Fair, Monday July 31st, from 10 am to 4 pm at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center.

