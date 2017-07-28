505 Rocks! inspires outdoor exploration and creativity

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A movement that started in Colorado has hundreds of kids and parents playing along here in New Mexico, too. The goal? To spread joy through something you might not expect, rocks.

These aren’t just ordinary rocks. These are colorfully painted rocks with positive messages and chances are you may stumble across one.

Alysha Nairn and her boys are on a mission, they’re searching for the perfect spot to hide something you might just walk past, if it wasn’t colored. “We got to see a couple kids say ‘Hey mom! Check it out! We found a rock that got painted by somebody!’” Alysha said.

Each one of their special creations have simple but powerful words such as, “Be kind,” said Jeremy Nairn.

The family is part of the 505 Rocks! Facebook group created by Las Vegas resident, Randi Lucero.

Lucero started the page after finding one of these painted rocks while hiking in Colorado a couple months ago, “I said why not do this in 505 and get it going in New Mexico. So I created a Facebook page and since then it’s been blowing up.” Her goal is twofold: get kids and families outside more, exploring nature, by using their creativity & brighten somebody’s day.

“It kind of just makes your day, makes you feel good. We are just hoping to keep it all positive,” said Lucero and it seems that may be working.

‘”We have now done less TV time, more togetherness. We even got dad involved yesterday,” said Alysha.

Alysha and her family now paint rocks almost every night. It’s a new bond they share, thanks to a simple rock. “It’s just really fun!,” said Calebb Nairn.

Lucero says if you find an art rock to take a picture and share it with in the 505 Rocks! Facebook group. She says you can either keep it or re-hide the rock.

Lucero also asks that if you would like to paint and hide rocks to keep the messages positive and try not to disrupt nature.