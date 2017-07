ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diablo, the 115-year-old tortoise that was reported missing, has been found.

Diablo disappeared a week ago from the Albuquerque Senior Living Center where he lives with his owner, Millie Tjeltweed.

Residents at the center looked high and low for him.

It turns out, a couple watched KRQE News 13’s story Thursday and called Millie saying they had Diablo. They say they bought him from some kids at a park.

Millie says Diablo is back home and doing great.