Zinke coming to New Mexico in tightly controlled visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is visiting New Mexico this week as part of his nationwide tour connected to a review of 27 national monument designations.

But Zinke is limiting his availability to reporters and avoiding a Las Cruces, New Mexico, town hall meeting with monument designation supporters.

The interior secretary is scheduled Thursday to take a helicopter tour of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in southern New Mexico. After that visit, he will meet briefly with supporters and opponents and hold a quick press conference.

He is scheduled Friday to go on a private hike and meet with supporters of the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in northern New Mexico.

Zinke also is slated Saturday to go on a private horseback ride with Democratic Sen. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich.

