Youth basketball coach accused of punching Cibola High star athlete

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Witnesses say there should be consequences for the 28-year-old youth basketball coach accused of punching a teenage girl, Cibola High School star player Amaya Brown, at a tournament two weeks ago.

A youth basketball tournament using a Los Lunas Schools gym on Friday, July 14 was supposed to be for the kids, but it came to an abrupt end after a coach tells KRQE News 13 that arguments over bad calls by the referees led to pushing and shoving among the adults.

Los Lunas Schools says a resource officer responded, people had to clear out of the gym and an evening game was canceled.

Court documents show Brown, who was there to watch her brother play, is now asking a judge for a restraining order.

The application says a 28-year-old New Mexico Future High School basketball coach “punched her in the face, causing bruising and a mild concussion.”

Another coach told KRQE News 13 he witnessed it happen, saying the impact knocked Brown off her feet and then the 28-year-old man ran off.

Los Lunas Schools refused to say if police are even looking into the matter, but the court documents do cite a police report, saying battery charges are pending.

Since the charges have not yet been filed, KRQE News 13 isn’t naming the coach. However, we did try to ask him what happened. He didn’t answer.

The restraining order application says since the alleged attack, the man has made “disparaging remarks” and “threats” to Brown and her family.

Brown played for the USA Select Team in Italy last month and plans to play basketball at Florida State University after her senior year at Cibola High School.