Thursday morning metro commute disrupted by multiple accidents

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Several traffic incidents Thursday morning are causing slow commute for Albuquerque drivers.

There is police activity on Coors Blvd south between Bridge Blvd SW and Sage Rd SW. Southbound Coors is blocked off from Tower to Sage Rd. It is advised to exit at Tower or exit at Central or Bridge.

Current incidents include:

Accident has right lane blocked of I-40 EB at Zuzax Exit.

Accident – Right land Blocked at I-40 West at Exit 178 Reported at 7:48 AM.

Accident I-40 West at San Mateo Blvd / Exit 161. Reported at 7:18 AM.

Accident reported I-25 North at Comanche Rd/Exit 227b Reported at 7:05 AM.

Accident. Two lanes blocked I-40 East at 6th St/Exit 158 Reported at 6:41 AM.