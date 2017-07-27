Local restaurant takes action after armed robbery, slams city officials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People eating at a popular Albuquerque fast food joint are noticing a huge sign the owners put up, calling out the mayor and councilors. It says they have their priorities wrong and it’s putting their employees in danger.

Police say there was an armed robbery at the Bob’s Burgers on Central and San Mateo on Monday. Now the owner’s had enough, so he put up the sign that’s got the whole town talking.

Customers at Bob’s Burgers are worried about the city’s crime problem.

“I thought it was pathetic. It’s awful that society is like this now. I remember when we slept with our doors open in the North Valley. You can’t do that anymore,” customer Roberta Marcelli said.

A Bob’s Burgers general manager said they were forced to take action after an armed robbery. They’re no longer taking cash after 3 p.m.

“It’s for the safety of our employees. Over the last two years we’ve been open here, we’ve been robbed three times at gunpoint,” General Manager Julia Vigil said.

But the restaurant also decided to publicly take jabs at the mayor and city council, saying the’re more focused on a new bus system than tackling crime in the city.

“The owner also feels that they’re focusing a lot of attention on the (Albuquerque Rapid Transit) project and should focus a little more on the safety of our city,” Vigil said.

Police reached out to Bob’s Burgers Thursday to help prevent crimes there.

“With Bob’s, we’re already working to integrate them into our real time crime center. Which will allow us when there’s a call for service to utilize their security cameras and get immediate suspect information,” said Celina Espinoza with the Albuquerque Police Department.

The pictures of the sign have been shared over 14,000 times on social media. While a lot of people agree with the burger joint, others don’t place all the blame on city leaders.

“I’m not too sure anyone can do much about it. It would take a lot to clean up these streets, and that’s where it’s coming from is the streets,” Roberta Marcelli said.

Bob’s Burgers general manager adds that they started to see a lot more problems when a bus stop was put in outside the restaurant.

Another problem is that Bob’s Burgers said when cops are called, ART construction slows them down from getting there.