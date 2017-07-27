Police search for armed robber targeting Bosque Farms businesses

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are worried an armed robber will do next after already striking twice in the quiet village of Bosque Farms.

Surveillance video shows he robbed two young female Subway employees at gunpoint Wednesday. He came in just after the lunch rush.

Video shows him walking in and asking where the bathroom is. Then he walked into a back door, pulled the gun and ordered the girls to the register, holding the gun on them the whole time.

He then ordered them at gunpoint to sit down and told them if they got up he would come back.

Police believe he will be back and will hurt someone next time. They also don’t believe he’s local.

“It’s usually a nice, nonviolent village and I think what’s happening is it’s bleeding over from Albuquerque,” Bosque Farms Police Captain Angela Byrd said.

The same man struck last week at the Lotaburger right after the lunch rush. He ordered the five employees at gunpoint to the back office, then took the day’s cash.

If you know who the suspect is, call Bosque Farms Police.

