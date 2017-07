ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a fatal pedestrian crash near Coors Blvd SW and Tower Rd SW. They say one person was struck by a vehicle around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning and has since died.

The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of intoxication; no charges will be filed at this time

Southbound Coors was blocked off from Tower to Sage Rd while BCSO conducted their investigation. There are no other details at this time.