On The Stage: ‘Don’t Pretend You’re Normal’

Published:

Jessica Wachs, Producer and Artistic Director and Owen Martin a performer, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the sketch comedy dinner show, ‘Don’t Pretend You’re Normal.’

Rumble Productions, Albuquerque’s only musical comedy company, has launched its new ongoing a cappella sketch comedy dinner show at the Sheraton Uptown.The performance includes dinner, original sketches, songs and laughs, and will run from July 29th through November 4th at 6 pm to 9 pm.

For more information, visit their website.

