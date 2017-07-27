McFadden ready to do whatever needed to help Cowboys win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was very helpful a couple of seasons ago, producing a thousand yards. Now Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden is ready to contribute again.

If starter Zeke Elliott has to miss any time due to an off the field issue, McFadden will be ready to take up the slack.

“I’ve been around this league long enough that I know eventually your role or your position, I’m not going to say position, but your role is changing,” said McFadden. “You have to take a different route. Like I said, that’s a football player for me.”

“It doesn’t matter what I’m doing. I just want to be out there on the field, just out there trying to help my guys win the best way that I can.”

McFadden is a 10-year NFL Veteran. He rushed for 1,089 yards on 239 carries for the Cowboys in 2015.

He also had three touchdowns. McFadden had limited action in 2016, rushing for 87 yards on only 24 carries.