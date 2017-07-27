Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Stormy Night

By Published:

Deep moisture across the state will be converted into thunderstorms through the night and into Friday morning. We could see a little down tick in the storms early Friday afternoon before more scattered thunderstorms form across the area Friday evening. Over the weekend drier air will move in from the southeast and limit storms in eastern and central sections. Chance for storms will continue across the west.

Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast